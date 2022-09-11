‘Kilat Boy’ to lead Sarawak boxing squad’s quest for gold medals in 20th Sukma

KUCHING (Sept 11): Daeloniel Mcdelon Bong or also fondly known as “Kilat Boy” will spearhead Sarawak boxing squad’s quest for gold medals in the 20th Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 16 to 24.

The boxer who hails from Sri Aman is Sarawak’s best bet for the gold medal in the men’s 57kg in the boxing competition that will be held at Kompleks Futsal Presint 18, Putrajaya from Sept 17 to 24.

This based on his achievements in several local and national events as well as the historic win in the Pakistan Professional Boxing Championship in Pakistan in June this year.

Daeloniel was the silver medalist in the men’s 60kg in Sukma Perak in 2018.

Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) president Dato Rahman Lariwoo is confident that Daeloniel will meet the expectations to shine in the biennial national games.

“The boxers are all set to rumble in the ring and apart from Daeloniel, we are placing hopes on Chambai and Helmi to do well too.

“The others are also ready to spring some surprises too,” he said.

The team includes Jackson Chambai Ikeh (51kg), Mohd Syawal Isham (54kg), Wilson berayin Sumbang (60kg), Mohd Rafieq Mushidi (63.5kg), Mohd Helmi Chieng Firdaus Chieng (67kg), Darren Chng Yong Kui (71kg), Rais Arsyad Sulam (80kg) and Hellary Hendry (86kg).

The ACDM for boxing is Dato Hamzah Ibrahim while the team manager is Hafisz Rachman Drahman.

Team head coach is Muhammad Herman Morni who is assisted by Wilbur Buag Andogan.