Mayor: MBKS to decide whether to enforce masking requirement at food centres

KUCHING (Sept 11): Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said today that his council will meet tomorrow (Monday) to decide whether to enforce masking requirement at food centres within the jurisdiction of Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

According to him, wearing face mask is not just a preventive measure against Covid-19 but hygiene practice particularly when it involves food preparation and services.

He pointed out that face masks are more affordable these days and it should not be an issue if individuals involved in the food centres were required to wear them.

“We will discuss on Monday whether to enforce or not,” he said when met by reporters after launching the MBKS Electrical and Electronic Waste Collection (BEE) campaign at the Mayor Song Swee Guan Park in Tabuan Jaya here.

Wee asserted that those involved in serving food ought to be more cautious given that Covid-19 is still around the community.

He said they had to be aware of the fact that not just the virus may harm one’s health but flu could be infectious too.

Wee said his council staff will continue the masking practice despite the Ministry of Health’s recent announcement on optional masking, be it indoor or outdoor.

He also advised individuals who will be making their trips to MBKS for various businesses such as payment of assessment bills to put on face mask for the protection of all.

“Wearing face mask is to protect ourselves and others. It is clearly stated that premises owners have the right to impose masking, they can put up a notice to make those entering their premises wear a face mask.

“To protect our staff and the public, I would like to advise those who come to MBKS with mask on,” he said.

According to Wee, MBKS will prepare spare face masks at its office for those who visit without masking.

“If they do not use a face mask, we will have a spare one for them. It is of course up to individuals but my advice is that we should continue to use face mask,” he said.

The mayor opined that people could continue wearing face mask for another couple of months and decide later whether to do away with masking.

“We shall see whether cases reduce, and we decide whether to wear or not,” he added.