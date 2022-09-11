National Security Council D-G’s proposal to shutter UNHCR appalls Comango

KUCHING (Sept 11): The Coalition of Malaysian NGOs in the UPR Process (Comango) is appalled by the proposal of National Security Council (NSC) director-general Rodzi Md Saad to shut down the United Nations High Commission for Refugees’ (UNHCR) office in Malaysia.

According to its statement yesterday, Rodzi has labelled UNHCR’s operation a foreign interference (‘campur tangan asing’) in Malaysia’s management of the refugee situation.

“He was quoted as saying ‘When the UNHCR doesn’t refer to our authorities first, it’s as though they have no respect for our country (translation)’,” said the statement.

The coalition reminded the director-general that in the absence of any national legal framework in Malaysia, UNHCR is mandated to safeguard the rights and well-being of refugees and asylum-seekers worldwide.

It pointed out that UNHCR Malaysia has operated since 1975 and cooperates with the Malaysian government and civil society partners to create a safe and secure environment for refugees and asylum-seekers while they are seeking temporary protection in Malaysia.

“All asylum seekers and refugees undergo a rigorous screening progress to ensure the authenticity of their claim to refugee status,” said Comango.

Comango also reminded the director-general that as a member of the United Nations and a current member of the Human Rights Council from 2022 to 2024, Malaysia is expected to uphold human rights for all.

“In fact, in Malaysia’s bid for a seat in the Human Rights Council, the country has pledged, among other things, to cooperate with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and other relevant United Nations agencies towards the promotion of human rights in the country and globally.

“Additionally, Malaysia has also promised to implement policies and legislations that promote and protect the rights of the most vulnerable groups,” said the coalition.

Comango added that Malaysia has an obligation to ensure the safety and security of refugees, and should endeavour to work hand in hand with UNHCR rather than calling for its closure.