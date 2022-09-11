PBK’s Priscilla Lau eyes chance to speak ‘daringly’ in Parliament

SIBU (Sept 11): Priscilla Lau, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) candidate for Lanang, has called on voters to give her and the party a chance in the coming 15th General Election to serve the people.

If given the chance, she assured voters that she would speak up for the people in Parliament, especially with regards to the autonomy rights of Sarawakians.

“Put your trust in me and I will speak up daringly in the Parliament,” she said at the press conference yesterday morning. With her was PBK president Voon Lee Shan.

The 53-year-old party secretary-general believes in the maturity of the voters, saying they are more politically conscious nowadays.

“They are concerned about the political happenings and, hopefully, that will be translated into more votes for me in the coming election,” she opined.

Asked whether PBK’s participation will split opposition votes, Lau said that would not be the case if opposition supporters switched their votes to PBK.

She revealed that PBK is cooperating with Party Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and it was agreed that where PSB is contesting, PBK supporters will support the PSB candidate and vice versa.

She highlighted a survey that she conducted after the last state election which concluded that the Gabungan Party Sarawak (GPS) candidate who won the seat did not garner extra votes.

“Their votes collected basically remained the same compared to the previous state election and it was because of the opposition split votes that helped the GPS candidate to win. So if for instance, DAP voters in Lanang switched their votes to me and with my PBK and PSB supporters, then I will have a chance to win,” she pointed out.

According to Lau, DAP was given so many chances when their candidates were elected as both in Lanang and Sibu in past elections.

“Unfortunately, their candidates do not have the freedom to express their opinions as all their actions will be monitored and controlled by their Malaya-based party,” she said.

PBK, being a Sarawak-based party, can openly speak out their opinions for the interest of the Sarawakians, she added.

The PBK leader also said what irked her was the laying of the red carpet to welcome the elected MP to dinner or other major events.

‘The MP is supposed to serve the people who are the boss since it is the people who elected them to their office. So those who are supposed to walk on the red carpet are the people, not the MP,” she insisted.

Earlier, Voon revealed that both PBK and PSB will cooperate to fight in the coming election. He explained that both parties were very willing to cooperate with DAP to avoid splitting opposition votes like in the last election.

“However, from what I have read in the newspapers, the DAP is being arrogant and they refused to give us any seat which we are also eyeing. So we have no choice but to file our own candidate and fight it out with the DAP,” he said.