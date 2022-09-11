Rural entrepreneurs advised to master digital skills

TASEK GELUGOR (Sept 11): Rural entrepreneurs are advised to equip themselves with digital skills to face the increasingly challenging business competition.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said this was necessary in keeping with the changing times and digital technology as the fundamental driver towards change.

“Entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend training and programmes to enhance their digital skills to promote their product…In fact, digital marketing is now the new norm in business.

“Marketing products on social media alone without strategy and skills may not have an effective impact, which is why KPLB has provided many digital courses and guidance, including DesaMall@KPLB platform, to help rural entrepreneurs improve their marketing, as well as the quality and quality of their products on starting an online business,” he told reporters, here, last night.

He was met after opening the 2022 Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda) Expo or Expert at Dataran Transformasi Usahawan, Midtown Perda in Kubang Menerong here. Also present was Perda chairman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq.

On the 2022 Expert, with the theme “Rural Entrepreneurs The Pillar of the Country’s Economy”, Mahdzir said it was held to promote products by rural entrepreneurs, especially from Penang.

The expo drew the participation of 186 entrepreneurs with a target sales and contract acquisition of RM1 million, he said, adding that the four day-programme, which began last Sept 8, attracted more than 40,000 visitors.

According to Mahdzir, there are currently a total of 1,365 entrepreneurs under Perda’s guidance and 200 of them have succeeded in owning their own factory or premises to run their business. – Bernama