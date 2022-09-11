Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases continue to drop with 127 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 11): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sabah continued to drop with 127 reported today compared to 160 cases yesterday.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the number of infections continued to decrease due to the reduced number of test samples and a lower positivity rate.

“The total number of new cases today is 127 obtained from 1,498 test samples with a positivity rate of 9.61 per cent, lower than yesterday’s 1,595 and 10.72 per cent,” he said,

He disclosed that of the 12 districts that reported new cases of infections, four districts namely Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Tuaran recorded cases in the double-digit.

Kota Kinabalu reported 64 cases, while Sandakan, Tawau and Tuaran recorded 13, 11 and 10 cases, respectively.

Masidi said one of the 127 cases is in Category 3 while the rest are in Categories 1 and 2.