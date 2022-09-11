Sibu muscleman lifts Mr Benak 2022 champion’s trophy

SRI AMAN (Sept 11): Having maintained his Mr Malaysia condition really paid off for Farrokh Ibtisam Ting Abdullah as he was crowned Champion of Champions of Mr Benak 2022, staged here on Saturday night.

The Sibu-born musclemen had earlier won the Above-75kg category, edging out the competition from Paijar Upau from the Armed Forces and Charles Luanga from Kuching.

“I really wanted to do well in Mr Benak, because it was where I made my first competitive appearance back in 2015.

“So yes, it’s a great feeling to be named the grand champion of a competition where I first started out.

“Still, I could not have done this without the support from my wife, my family and friends, and also the support from Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association and the parent body, Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA),” said the 38-year-old Sibu Hospital lab technician.

Presenting the prizes was Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, who is Simanggang assemblyman.

In the Champion of Champions showdown, Farrokh was up against the respective winners of the Under-65kg and 65kg-75kg categories, Hamizan Zaudin from Miri and Joseph Ladi from Kuching.

Mr Benak 2022 also featured three other categories namely Mr Body Beautiful Closed (for Sri Aman residents only), Mr Body Beautiful Open and Athletic Physique Open, where the respective winners were Iqbal Fariq Ahmad, Mohd Shabli Tuah and Alfie Khan Abdul Aziz Khan.

Run in conjunction with the annual Benak (Tidal Bore) Festival, the bodybuilding competition made its debut in 2013, but was not staged in 2020 and last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So making its return this year, we’re very encouraged by the response, especially from the new faces.

“We’re also thrilled that there are even contestants from Kalimantan and Brunei willing to come here to compete.

“Our thanks to our YB (elected representative), Sri Aman Resident’s Office, Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association (KDBBA), SBBA and the national parent organisation, Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF), our sponsors and of course, the people of Sri Aman for supporting our event. We pledge to do better next year,” said Mr Benak 2022 organising committee chairman Buda Anchah.

Also present were Deputy Sri Aman Resident Elvis Didit, MBBF vice-president Abdul Aziz Ahmad, SBBA honorary secretary Dr Malvern Abdullah and KDBBA president George Awi William.