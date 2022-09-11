Sibu ratepayers urged to sign up for SMC e-Billing

SIBU (Sept 11): Out of 53,000 property owners under SMC’s jurisdiction, only 17,000 or less than 20 per cent have registered for e-Billing, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

“This is disappointing,” he said when speaking at the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration organised by SMC at Farley Supermarket in Jalan Salim here yesterday.

SMC, he said, hoped to achieve at least 60 per cent registration for e-Billing assessment rates among the property owners under its jurisdiction.

“e-Billing should not be something new because Sarawak Energy Berhad or Sibu Water Board have sent bills or dealt via e-mail to their customers,” he said and hoped that the public would support e-Billing for convenience and to facilitate SMC’s work.

On a separate note, he reminded pet owners not to let their dogs roam out freely due to the risk of being infected by rabies.

He also pointed out that cats could also be infected by rabies, and advised pet owners to vaccinate and take care of their pets.