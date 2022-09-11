Talk emphasises women upskilling, empowerment

KUCHING (Sept 11): Women should continue upskilling to be elevated to leadership positions and have their voices heard, said Norjanah Razali.

The Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW) Southeast Asia and the Far East area president said this would help women to contribute more effectively to the advancement of their communities and society.

She made these remarks when closing a talk ‘Elevating Women’s Voices & Leadership Roles’ organised by Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) Sarawak in collaboration with the US Embassy Kuala Lumpur here yesterday.

Norjanah, who is also a member of Azam board of directors, said while Sarawak does not lack capable women, much remains to be done to motivate them to share their views and attain high level decision-making positions in society.

US Embassy Kuala Lumpur Cultural Affairs officer Katherine Diop, who also spoke at the event, said promoting women empowerment around the world is very important especially on elevating women’s roles in leadership and particularly women’s voices.

She added: “I am looking forward to the exchange of ideas and talking about the ongoing role of women’s leadership not only in Malaysia but around the world.”

About 70 participants attended the talks presented by two award-winning speakers; Izzy Chan, a documentary filmmaker focusing on cultural and social trends, and Carolyn Jones, a photographer and filmmaker who specialises in telling stories that shed light on issues of global concern with particular emphasis on those affecting women.

The participants included members of various women’s associations, businesswomen, academicians, government officers, the media, community leaders, professional women and members of Azam.

Also present at the event was Azam deputy chairman Dato Norhyati Ismail, who is also Sarawak Federation of Women’s Institutes (SFWI) chairman.

The half-day programme was also supported by the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak, ACWW Southeast Asia and Far East, SFWI and TVS.