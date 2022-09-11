Two injured in single-vehicle accident at KM5 Jalan Bintulu-Sibu

BINTULU (Sept 11): Two people were injured after the van they were travelling in was involved in a single-vehicle accident at KM5 Jalan Bintulu-Sibu last night.

One of them sustained rib injuries and broken wrist while the other only suffered minor injuries.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said a team of firemen were dispatched to the scene after being notified of the incident at 9.29pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that there was an accident involving a van that lying on its side,” he said.

He added the firemen managed to extricate the two victims from the van with help from members of the public.

Both victims were taken to hospital by an ambulance for treatment.