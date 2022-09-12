Abd Karim: Pesta Benak a boon to businesses in Sri Aman

SRI AMAN (Sept 12): The Pesta Benak or Tidal Bore Festival here offers a host of economic and social benefits to the local communities and industries, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

In his address during the festival’s closing ceremony at Sri Aman Waterfront here yesterday, Abdul Karim said the event has had opened business opportunities for the local people to promote and sell their products.

“It is an event that the residents of Simanggang and the people of Sarawak in general are waiting for because when it is held, many industries and other sectors can benefit from it.

“The hospitality industry and SMEs, especially those selling local handicrafts and food entrepreneurs, among others, benefit the most from this event,” he said.

He added that he was made aware the 19th edition of Pesta Benak had not only been able to provide business opportunities for Sri Aman residents, but also to those outside the division.

“I would like to call on all local community to explore the opportunities and potential available around them to generate consistent income, not only during Pesta Benak.

“With strong support and commitment from all quarters, the tourism industry, and especially the people in the Sri Aman Division, I hope Sri Aman will progress rapidly.”

The closing ceremony of the Pesta Benak yesterday was also attended by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud. Also present was Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.