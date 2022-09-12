Abg Jo: S’wak to continue developing, modernising efforts to increase state’s investment attractiveness

KUCHING (Sept 12): The Sarawak government will continue developing and modernising cities such as Kuching to increase investment attractions to the state, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said with more overseas investors expressing interest in investing in Sarawak, there must be facilities that provide conducive living standards for these investors.

Citing the upcoming Neu Pendington project by Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA), he said the integrated development project will change the landscape and dynamics of development in Pending area into one that is “quite modern”.

“This is the first joint project between SEDC and UDA to develop our strategic city areas, namely Pending, where the site faces our Sarawak River and is also linked to ongoing development in Petra Jaya and Jalan Song.

“So we will have this one urban link where this will give facilities not only to the people of Sarawak but also investors who will invest here including Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) pass holders,” he told a press conference after officiating the earth-breaking ceremony for the project at Jalan Datuk Marican Salleh here today.

According to him, despite the Covid-19 situation over the past two years, the state had received quite a number of enquiries on purchasing properties under the S-MM2H programme.

“We shall take this as our effort to develop our modern city and I believe UDA with its experience in Peninsular Malaysia will help us in our city planning and urbanisation not only in Kuching but also in Bintulu.

“In fact, we are short of houses and real estate in Bintulu because of the investments coming into the division,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said non-Sarawakians including foreigners were welcomed to purchase properties at the Neu Pendington project.

“It can become an investment for S-MM2H holders so I leave this to UDA to do their marketing so people can invest and own a property here with easy accessibility.

“I have previously also given instruction for expatriate officers serving in international companies in Sarawak to be given straight five-year work visas so with that and the ongoing development of our various industry sectors, they can stay in a modern apartment like one at Neu Pendington,” he said.

Neu Pendington will be developed on a 12.6-acre land with a gross development value (GDV) amounting to RM496 million. The project includes two 25-storey apartment blocks, three types of stratified office totalling 262 units as well as a 12-floor hotel with 200 rooms.

The development is located in a strategic location near Pending Heights industrial area with easy access to Kuching’s city centre.

The project is expected to be fully completed by 2029 with the first phase to be completed in 2026 and second phase in 2027.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain, and UDA chairperson Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim.