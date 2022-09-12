airasia ride launched in KK with unbeatable fares

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 12): The most value-for-money and fastest-growing e-hailing platform airasia ride officially launched its services here on Monday with its signature unbeatable fares for customers and amazing benefits for drivers in the city.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan graced the launch of the e-hailing platform and officially flagged off the airasia ride convoy together with CEO of airasia Super App, Amanda Woo.

Also in attendance were Regional CEO of airasia ride, Lim Chiew Shan and Head of Delivery airasia Super App, Lim Ben-Jie.

Dr Jeffrey in his speech said, “We would like to congratulate the airasia Super App team for the launch of airasia ride in Sabah. We are happy to know that the people in Kota Kinabalu are the first to experience airasia ride’s service in East Malaysia.

“This is a very welcome development, as it doesn’t only create a flourishing business environment in the State capital but also provides many job opportunities in the ride-hailing sector for our Sabahan youths,” he said.

AirAsia, he said, has been a significant player supporting Sabah’s tourism sector, especially after the reopening of the borders with the relaunching of several key international and local tourism routes.

“We look forward to providing even better services on the road to tourists visiting the state with the launch of airasia ride. I am also happy to note that airasia ride is launched in time for September 16 as people will be able to travel in comfort to the Malaysia Day celebration,” he said.

Woo added, “We are proud to introduce airasia ride in Sabah today. This is an amazing milestone for us as we take one step closer to providing our service to the entire Malaysia by the end of this year, and we would like to thank the state government of Sabah for their support throughout our expansion process in the state.

“Not only will customers benefit from this launch with our amazing promos, we also urge e-hailing drivers to check out airasia Ride’s unique fleet programme initiative,” she said.

According to her, through this initiative, aspiring drivers will be provided with the vehicles and training needed to obtain their PSV license, monthly income from RM2,000 to RM4,000 with additional incentive up to RM4,000 monthly, e-hailing insurance, EPF, SOSCO and medical benefits.

Drivers under airasia ride who earn the rank of Captain for three consecutive months can also look forward to Unlimited AirAsia Flights at 90 per cent off, she said.

Apart from earning 85 per cent of the net fares (excluding toll charges), which is higher than other e-hailing providers in the market, airasia ride drivers can also leverage one of the strongest airline brands in Asia to serve better customers travelling to and from the airport, she said.

Guests on AirAsia flights, she pointed out, can now easily book their airport transfers with airasia ride during their flight bookings.

Meanwhile Shann said that there are now 350 airasia ride drivers on the road in the state capital and they expect to increase the number to 500 within the next two weeks.

Shann who was met after the launching said they are also expanding into the ladies’ ride category which has women drivers for women passengers.

“We are recruiting women drivers for this category. So far in Peninsular Malaysia most of them are doing this as part time but it is a growing trend. For us is a stepping stone, they join this program and for a start they may only want to have women passengers. We hope that once they feel comfortable, they will then take on male passengers too,” he said, adding that the ladies ride category will slowly be expanded to Sabah.

Woo, who was also asked about the steps the company is taking to address the shortcomings of the super app, said that they now have three tech excellence centres in India, Vietnam and the Philippines to make sure that the app is up to the standard and expectation.

“If you ask me if we have the best in terms of technology today, not yet. We built the app based on what we have built in the last 21 years… all the assets and database we have.

“If you look at the AirAsia organization today, we have about 1,000 people who are serving four main countries which are Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. A percentage of the manpower are the ones who built the super app you see on your phone today.

“To me it’s an incredible journey we made use of what we have while the airline was on pause for the last 24 months, we will get better for sure,” she stressed.

As part of the launch celebrations, airasia ride will be giving out 10,000 free rides to everyone across Malaysia from now until 18 September 2022 with the promo code FREERIDE. New users can also use the promo code ILOVEMY to save RM5 off their first ride. Click on the ‘Ride’ icon on the airasia Super App to find out more.