Azizul: TVET, STEM education key for state to record robust economic growth

KUCHING (Sept 12): The Sarawak government will continue to emphasise the importance of Vocational Technical Education and Training (TVET) as well as promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education among students.

Tanjong Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan said this is imperative in making sure that Sarawak will go on recording economic progress.

“We want more Sarawakians to contribute to the economy of this state. It is in line with the wishes of Premier Datuk Patinggi (Tan Sri) Abang Johari Tun Openg, who wants Sarawak to become a developed state by 2030,” he said at a press conference on the Project Of Dream Realised (Pro-Dr) Roadshow Programme Series 7 2022 at the Lundu Community Hall today.

Azizul called on secondary school students in Lundu district not to miss out on the opportunity to participate in any TVET and STEM-related programmes.

According to him, the Pro-Dr Series 7 is organised by the Sarawak government through the Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) in collaboration with the state Education Department and Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“This programme aims to help SPM and STPM graduates in furthering their studies besides conveying accurate information about educational opportunities, training and educational assistance throughout the state,” he said.

Azizul is confident that such programme will help Sarawak towards realising digital transformation and Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0).

“Nowadays there are too many things that require digital technology including Teaching and Learning at Home (PdPR) during Covid-19 and online transactions.

“Therefore, this effort is also in line with my hope to develop Tanjong Datu as a tourism hub geared towards digital technology,” he said.