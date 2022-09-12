City centre assault: Cops nab six, on hunt for more suspects

KUCHING (Sept 12): Police have arrested six men aged between 25 and 57 years in connection with a group assault of a man at Jalan Green Hill here.

Acting Kuching police chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement yesterday said a report on the incident was received at 7.49pm on Saturday, adding a 48-second clip of the attack had been widely shared via WhatsApp.

“Early investigations found that the incident was due to a misunderstanding that took place inside a nearby entertainment outlet.

“We are currently tracking down the remaining suspects who are still at large,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons or missiles at a riot.

Conviction carries imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or both.

Merbin also called on those who witnessed the incident to assist in the investigation by contacting the Kuching district police headquarters on 082-244444 or any nearby police station.

According to sources, the victim is in stable condition and receiving treatment at a hospital.