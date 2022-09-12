Covid-19: More new cases reported in Sabah but infectivity rate drops

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 12): A total of 135 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Sabah today — an increase of eight cases compared to yesterday.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said this corresponds with the higher number of test samples submitted today.

“A total of 135 cases were reported today compared to 127 cases yesterday. This is in line with the increase in the number of test samples from 1,498 yesterday to 1,796 today.

“The increase in the number of new infections is minimal because of the positivity (infectivity) rate factor has decreased from 9.61 per cent yesterday to 8.18 per cent today,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu remained the district with the highest number of infections as 54 cases reported, making up 40 per cent of the new cases recorded in Sabah today.

Sandakan, Tawau, and Penampang all recorded new Covid-19 cases in double digits at 18, 15, and 12 cases respectively.

Beaufort and Keningau, which did not report any cases yesterday, recorded five Covid-19 infections each today.

Of the total 135 new Covid-19 cases today, one came under Category 3, while three were under Category 4.

The Ministry of Health classifies Category 3 Covid-19 patients as having some breathing difficulties, while those under Category 4 have breathing difficulties that require oxygen support.