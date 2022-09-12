Despite labour woes, Sarawak Oil Palms continue to deliver

KUCHING (Sept 12): Despite labour shortages causing Sarawak Oil Palms Bhd’s (Sarawak Oil Palms) fresh fruit bunch (FFB) to decline by nine per cent up to August, analysts saw that its earnings remain robust, given its mainly spot selling policy.

Analysts at RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Research) saw that Sarawak Oil Palms’ FFB output improved month on month (m-o-m) for the past few months, with July and August production up 1.2 and six per cent m-o-m respectively.

However, year to date to August output is still at minus nine per cent year on year (y-o-y), albeit an improvement from YTD July’s minus 10.2 per cent y-o-y.

“Management is guiding for minus four per cent y-o-y FFB growth for FY22 in anticipation of the peak season in 4Q,” it said in its report yesterday. “We keep our five per cent y-o-y FFB decline for FY22.”

While Malaysian palm oil companies are expecting to gradually receive foreign workers from September/October onwards, the research house saw that Sarawak Oil Palms was still unclear as to the timing of new worker influx for Sarawak.

It noted that the planter’s labour shortage of 30 per cent has stabilised over the past few months, and Sarawak Oil Palms hopes for a reduction towards 20 per cent by year-end.

“Management expects crude palm oil (CPO) prices to continue at RM4,000 to RM4,500 per tonne given the tight labour situation,” it added.

“Its unit cost for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) jumped 37 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q) to RM2,600 per tonne, on the back of higher fertiliser costs.

“As it only completed 75 per cent of its fertiliser application in 2021, the unused fertiliser was applied in 1Q22 while higher-priced fertiliser was used in 2Q22.”

Sarawak Oil Palms anticipates unit cost in the second half of 2022 to moderate to RM2,400 to RM2,500 due to better FFB output.

“Given the shortage of labour, Sarawak Oil Palms expects it would only manage to apply 70 per cent of full-year fertiliser requirements. As of end-June, it applied 40 per cent of full-year requirements.

“Sarawak Oil Palms has yet to tender for fertiliser requirements in FY23 and would only do so towards year-end. We increase our FY22 and FY23 unit cost by 1.3 to 1.4 per cent.”

Downstream segment remained profitable on the back of robust refinery margins and stronger biodiesel demand. In 2H22 margins may moderate due to the impact of the recent decline in ASPs of refined products, given SOP’s higher-priced feedstock inventory of about one or two months.

Going into FY23, full-year contributions from the recently completed refinery expansion should help improve margins as Sarawak Oil Palms intends to produce higher quality tailored products.

Refinery utilisation was 80 per cent in 2Q22, due to maintenance works, while biodiesel utilisation was 60 per cent due to a temporary higher demand in retail biodiesel.

“We trim FY22 to FY24 earnings by 1.8 to 3.9 per cent to account for higher production costs due to rising fertiliser prices and higher depreciation.

“We reiterate buy on Sarawak Oil Palms, with a slightly lower target price of RM3 per share.”