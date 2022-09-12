Ex-Water Dept director has RM1.54 mln in accounts

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 12): The Sessions Court here was told on Monday that the former director of the State Water Department has a total of RM1,540,544.72 balance in his current and fixed deposit accounts.

Ng Boon Keat, 59, told judge Abu Bakar Manat that the balance of Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib’s current account is RM91,055.40.

Under examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah, the 26th prosecution witness further testified that the balance of Ag Mohd Tahir’s fixed deposit is RM1,449,489.32.

In his witness statement, he explained that Ag Mohd Tahir’s principal fixed deposits are RM41,112.33 and RM8,376.99 while Product Structural Investment is RM1,400,000 which make the said total balance in the fixed deposit account.

The witness said that the balance of both the accounts was as of October 31, 2016 and those accounts were opened at the bank branch here on December 14 and 21, 2005 respectively.

Ng, who is bank operations manager, further said that based on the documents for accounts opening, the 59-year-old Ag Mohd Tahir was a government servant and his postal address was at the Sabah State Water Department.

Meanwhile, the 28th prosecution witness, Adrian Ling, 55, testified that Fauziah Hj Piut has fixed deposit and savings accounts with a balance of RM216,801.04 and RM88,990.39 respectively.

The witness testified that the bank had paid RM540.36 and RM126.73 dividend to both the accounts respectively which make the said total balance.

In his witness statement, Adrian, who is a bank manager, said that Fauziah, 57, had opened the fixed deposit account on May 29, 1998 and the savings account was opened on December 27, 1994. Both accounts were opened at a bank branch in the city area.

Under examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Zander Lim, the witness further said that based on documents on bank accounts opening, Fauziah was a secretary at a corporation.

Meanwhile, the 27th witness, Shamrol Azly Azmi, 45, who is section director at the Inland Revenue Board, told the court that between 2016 to 2021, there was no report on Ag Mohd Tahir’s incomes.

Under examination-in-chief by Zander, the witness said that no information meant that Ag Mohd Tahir had not made any report in regards to his incomes within the said years.

The witness also said that the same thing for Fauziah, who is Ag Tahir’s wife.

As for another accused Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, 68, his salary for 2016 was RM102,078 while the following years of 2017 to 2021, Lim reported that he had no income.

Counsel Marcel Jude Joseph, who is defending Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah, informed the court that they have no cross-examination questions at the moment.

Marcel submitted that he reserved his right to recall these witnesses subject to the consent given by the court.

Ag Mohd Tahir, Fauziah and Lim were tried for alleged money laundering offences involving cash and bank savings amounting to RM61.48 million, as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges while Fauziah faces 19 charges under under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Apart from that Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and his spouse were committed at his office here, at a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and at a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

Counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan (followed the trial via Zoom), Baldev Singh and Karpaljit Singh acted for Lim.

The trial will resume on October 11-13 and November 4-11.