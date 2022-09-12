Floods affect over 600 Telang Usan villagers

MIRI (Sept 12): Floods over the weekend have affected 655 residents from two villages in Telang Usan constituency.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said however the situation in Long Bemang and Long Ikang remained under control with no evacuation needed thus far.

“Information received as of 6.43am today stated that the flood water level in Long Bemang was two-and-a-half-feet high (0.726 metres) with a rising trend.

“The flood in the area which started yesterday (Sept 11) had affected 530 residents from 100 households,” said Ahmad Nizam in a statement.

In Long Ikang, the flood water level was 0.9 metres high with a rising trend as of 7.30am.

“A total of 125 residents from 75 households are affected by the floods, which started since Saturday,” he added.

Ahmad Nizam also said electricity supply in the affected areas had been disconnected for the safety of the villagers.