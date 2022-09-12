Green Hill assault: Court rejects remand application, releases 14 suspects on police bail

KUCHING (Sept 12): A total of 14 suspects aged between 20 and 40, who were arrested by police Sunday in connection with a group assault at Jalan Green Hill here, were yesterday released on police bail by the Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrate Zaiton Annuar made the decision to release the suspects after rejecting a four-day remand order application submitted by investigating officer Insp Muhammad Najib Abu Bakar.

Twelve of the suspects were represented by counsels Shankar Ram, Russell Lim and Yu Ying Ying, while the remaining two were unrepresented.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons or missiles at a riot, which carries imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

The group assault took place in front of a bar around 12.30am on Sept 10, and two videos of the fight that was captured by the complainant went viral on social media.

It is said that the complainant had wanted to leave the scene of the fight and was attacked while recording the incident on his mobile phone.

He suffered injuries to his head and eye and was sent to Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.