Jeffrey: 35 pct parliamentary seats could mean East M’sian DPM, PM

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 12): The restoration of 35 per cent parliamentary seats to Sabah and Sarawak would pave the way for a future deputy prime minister or even prime minister to come from one of the Borneo states.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said increasing the percentage of parliamentary seats would reflect the partnership of three regions — Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak in the formation of Malaysia.

“Even though we will only have 35 per cent of the seats, this is recognition that without Sabah and Sarawak, there is no Malaysia.

“Therefore, we hope that one day in the future, the deputy prime minister or prime minister of Malaysia will come from either Sabah or Sarawak,” he said after officiating at the e-hailing platform AirAsia ride here today.

The Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR Sabah) president said this when commenting on the announcement by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili that the fifth Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 meeting last week had endorsed the restoration of 35 per cent parliamentary seats for East Malaysia from the overall number.

On whether the Election Commission would be agreeable to the matter he replied, “the Election Commission will have to accept the aspirations of the rakyat as well as the political aspirations and current situation because this is a guarantee and promise when we formed Malaysia.

“We are partners and no one region can control two thirds of the parliamentary seats. I believe the Election Commission is wise, practical and will accept what is necessary. Therefore, I believe their will agree.”

The Keningau member of parliament said he hoped the restoration of 35 per cent of parliamentary seats to Sabah and Sarawak would be done before the next general election.

Last week, Ongkili said more engagement is required pertaining to the issue, especially among serving Borneo legislators and legal practitioners.

The Kota Marudu member of parliament said lawmakers from Sabah and Sarawak demanded for a review on the number of parliamentary seats for both states.

He explained that in 1963, Sabah had 16 seats, Sarawak had 24, and Singapore had 15, representing 35 per cent from the overall 159 parliamentary seats, while the remaining 65 per cent or 104 seats were for Malaya.

This meant that Malaya did not possess the two thirds majority on its own.

Ongkili stressed when Singapore left Malaysia in 1965, the seats belonging to Singapore should have gone to Sabah and Sarawak to meet the 35 per cent representation.

He pointed out the proposed restoration of seats had been endorsed by the Parliamentary Special Select Committee in 2012.

He added that the ultimate task is to convince the Election Commission but stressed that the issue should be pushed because it is another restoration in accordance with the MA63.

Based on the current calculation, of the 222 parliamentary seats, 166 or 75 per cent are in the Peninsula Malaysia while the remaining 25 per cent or 56 seats are for the Borneo states, with Sarawak having 31 and Sabah having 25.