Long Lama town cut off after access road inundated

MIRI (Sept 12): The town of Long Lama was cut off after their access road was submerged by about three feet of flood water on Monday.

According to Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Capt (PA) Usman Harto, a team of six personnel was deployed to the town at 11am to monitor the flood situation after heavy rain in the Telang Usan district since Saturday.

“Upon arriving at 2pm, the team found the road cut off approximately 300 metres from the Long Lama bridge roundabout towards the town area.

“The deepest area was three feet high at a government quarters at Jalan Layang-Layang and the Chinese cemetery and the water continued to rise as of 3pm,” he said in a statement.

Usman said only four-wheel-drive vehicles could continue the journey to the town while smaller vehicles had to park at the roundabout.

“Residents needed to use small boats to go back and forth from the town to the roundabout to carry out their daily activities.

“No evacuation was necessary thus far – however, we will continue to conduct periodic monitoring and prepare for any possibilities,” he said.