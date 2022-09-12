Mahdzir: Assistance rate for Malaysian Family Housing Programme increased

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): The assistance rate for the construction of the Malaysian Family Housing Programme (PRKM), previously known as Housing for the Hardcore Poor (PPRT), has been increased from RM56,000 to RM66,000 per unit for Peninsular Malaysia and from RM68,000 to RM79,000 for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, when announcing the matter, said for repair, the assistance has been increased from RM13,000 to a maximum rate of RM15,000 in the peninsula, while for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, it is increased to a maximum rate of RM17,000, from RM15,000.

“The increase will help contractors deal with the issue of the increase in the cost of building materials which is the reason for their failure to complete projects as there is no profit margin for the work done.

“It is also to curb the increase in the price of construction materials that the contractors have to bear since last May 2022 based on the price index per unit of building materials issued by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM),” he told the media after the ministry’s monthly assembly at Wisma Felcra here today.

Mahdzir said he hoped that with the increase in the rate of assistance for PRKM, the affected contractors could continue their projects as there would now be a profit margin for them.

He said the increase in the value of the assistance would enable about 13,000 units of PRKM houses to be built throughout the country.

“It will benefit more than 70,000 rural households,” he said.

Earlier at the assembly, Mahdzir presented a replica of the PRKM house key to 10 recipients.

He also presented the outstanding student award to children of Felcra settlers who excelled in the 2021 SPM examination last year, as well as to the recipients of the Felcra Loyalty Service Award. – Bernama