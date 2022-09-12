Marine police arrest Miri driver, seize 300 litres of diesel

MIRI (Sept 12): The Marine Police Region 5 on Monday arrested a van driver and seized 300 litres of diesel at Jalan Krokop Utama here during a ‘Op Kontraban’ operation.

According to Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, they also seized the van as well as 12 jerrycans which were filled with diesel.

“Upon acting on information received, the personnel stopped a van at around 10.30am and found 12 jerrycans filled with diesel at the back of the vehicle.

“The total seizure, including the van, is estimated to be worth RM16,005,” he said in a statement.

Alexson added the 28-year-old male driver failed to produce a special permit or written letter from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) for possessing, keeping or carrying the controlled goods.

“All seized items and the suspect were handed over to KPDNHEP Miri for further action,” he said.