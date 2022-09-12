Najib’s 1MDB trial cut short due to ‘quite bad’ health condition

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): The High Court here today cut short the hearing of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s case for misappropriation of RM2.3 billion in 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds after it was informed that the former prime minister needed medical attention as the high blood pressure medication he was taking is giving him adverse effect.

Senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who is leading the prosecution team, told Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah that he was informed by a Kajang Prison’s Department officer that Najib’s condition was “quite bad”.

“The accused’s medication for blood pressure has been changed and it has adverse effects on him.

“I was informed that his (Najib) condition is quite bad, but he is prepared to be here (for the trial) until 12.30 pm. By 2 pm he has to be taken to the hospital to see a doctor,” he said.

Judge Sequerah agreed to adjourn the trial at 12.30 pm to allow Najib to seek medical attention.

The former prime minister who was clad in a blue suit was in the dock, while his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and daughter Nooryana Najwa, were seen sitting at the public gallery.

Najib, 69, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial continues with Ambank (M) Berhad Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager, R. Uma Devi, who is the 37th prosecution witness, reading out her witness statement.

On Aug 23, Najib was sent to Kajang prison after the Apex Court upheld the 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine on him for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds. – Bernama