New orchid species named after Premier of Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 12): A new orchid species discovered in the state by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) will be named after Premier of Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Sarawak Information Department in a press release said the new orchid will be known as Bulbophyllum abangjoeii after it was agreed upon by Abang Johari during a courtesy call by UPM today.

The discovery of the orchid was said to be made by UPM researcher Professor Dr Rusea Go about 14 years ago.

Meanwhile, the courtesy call at the Premier’s Office was led by UPM board of directors chairman Tengku Syarif Laksamana Perlis Datuk Seri DiRaja Syed Razlan Syed Putra Jamalullail.

The UPM delegation also iinformed the fund for the Sarawak Biodiversity Project and Agricultural Transformation Project in Gedong will be established with an allocation of RM3 million from the state government.

During the meeting, a cheque amounting RM1.4 million was handed over.

The Agricultural Transformation Project aims to help transfer UPM’s available technology to farmers in Gedong starting at the end of this and will involve some 15 researchers from the university.

On another matter, Syed Razlan informed Abang Johari that for the first time ever, UPM will hold a convocation ceremony at its Bintulu campus on Nov 1.

The decision was taken following the consent given by UPM Chancellor, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah in order to give the opportunity to family members of Sarawak graduates to witness the convocation ceremony without having to go to UPM main campus in Serdang, Selangor.

He also said from this year onwards, the Sarawak-level Convocation Ceremony will be held annually at the UPM Bintulu Campus as tribute to Sarawak for the permission given to UPM to open a branch campus in the state.

This year’s convocation ceremony will be held at Dewan Sri Kenyalang, UPM Bintulu involving a total of 471 students including PhD, Master’s, Bachelor’s and Diploma graduates.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is scheduled to come to grace the ceremony, added Syed Razlan.

Among those present at the courtesy call were UPM Vice Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Roslan Sulaiman, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic and International) Professor Dr Ismi Arif and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Industry and Community Network) Professor Ir Dr B.T. Hang Tuah Baharudin.