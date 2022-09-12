Petronas’ capex ramp-up in 2HCY22 to benefit Dayang, Uzma and Velesto

KUCHING (Sept 12): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has been projected to ramp up capex in the second half of current year 2022 (2H22) and this is expected to benefit Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (Dayang), Uzma Bhd (Uzma) and Velesto Energy Bhd (Velesto).

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) recapped that the amount spent of RM18.9 billion in 1H22 is still significantly trailing its full-year guidance of RM60 billion (which almost doubled from 2021).

“We expect national oil company Petronas to ramp up capex in 2H22,” Kenanga Research said.

“This will benefit Dayang (from higher demand for offshore maintenance, construction and modification (MCM), and hook-up and commissioning (HUC) works), Uzma (on higher activities in the brownfield segment such as well services, oil production enhancement and optimisation, as well as late-life operation and maintenance) and Velesto (from improved demand for jack-up rigs).”

According to Kenanga Research, there are concerns over Petronas’s capex plans being jeopardised by the doubling of its dividend commitment to the government of RM50 billion in 2022, from RM25 billion in 2021.

“We are unperturbed as Petronas is set to post strong financial year 2022 (FY22) earnings (barring a major crash in oil prices in 2H22) and it has a strong cash buffer of RM103 billion, which is the highest since 2018.”

All in, Kenanga Research maintained ‘overweight’ on the sector underpinned by sustained firm oil prices, spurring capex and hence activity levels in the oil and gas industry.

The research arm also maintained its average Brent crude oil price assumption of US$100-110 per barrel in 2022-23.

“Comparatively, Petronas projects Brent crude oil price to range between US$90-95 per barrel in 2H22, with a downside bias in 2023.”