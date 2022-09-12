PH Sarawak: Timber firms, state govt should fund Baram’s flood mitigation projects

MIRI (Sept 12): Pakatan Harapan Sarawak (PH Sarawak) has called on the state government and logging concessionaires in Baram to fund flood mitigation plans for villages in the area.

In a statement today, PH Sarawak head of information Abun Sui Anyit said flooding is a serious problem causing much suffering to riverine villages such as Long Bemang.

“This village is reported to have experienced flooding no less than seven times a year.

“According to a study by environmental experts, the flood is caused by widespread tree felling from logging activities and tree felling for mega plantations by the government through giant plantation companies,”

he claimed.

Abun said the locals have suffered the impact of the rivers becoming shallower and thus flooding.

“Companies and the government can’t wash their hands and go after making billions in profits and letting longhouse residents suffer from floods almost every time it rains for days,” he said.

Abun added addressing the problem of flooding permanently is more important than merely distributing food aid to flood victims.