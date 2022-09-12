Poll: Parents cautious about optional wearing of face masks at school

KUCHING (Sept 12): Many members of the public, especially parents, are taking the announcement by the Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin about the use of face masks on school premises, be it indoors or outdoors, being no longer mandatory, with caution.

Those interviewed by The Borneo Post here are still feeling wary of Covid-19 and as such, they choose to have their children to continue wear face masks at school.

“Students should be required to wear face masks at school because to me as a parent, I worry about the safety of my children.

“Many people may think that the Covid-19 no longer poses a deadly threat, but we’d never know.

“So for me, it’s important that we continue to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in force for infectious diseases until we’re can be truly sure that there are no more threats,” said policeman Zamri Ali Khan.

Another parent, Khairul Azhar Sirat, believed that it was better ‘to be safe sorry’.

“If given the choice to either wear face masks at school or not, of course many children would choose to not wear them – it’s more comfortable, I believe.

“However, without the masks, they could be exposed to the threat of infectious diseases while at school.

“In my case, it’s a must for my children to wear them at all times, while at school,” said the food delivery rider.

Similarly, Maria Jeki would still want her children to wear face masks at school because wearing them would help protect them from infections.

“It’s about giving them as much protection as possible not only against Covid-19, but from other diseases as well,” said the mother of six children from Kota Samarahan.

Some students also raised concern about the wearing of face masks not being compulsory at school, such as Giselle Hope.

“The threat of infectious diseases may be minimal these days, but they’re still present.

“I will continue to wear them at school at all times, except during meals,” said the Form 2 schoolgirl from Kota Samarahan.

Giovinna Endi Geratong, a Primary 4 pupil from Miri, said she would also continue to wear face masks at school.

“I would not want to go to school not wearing one.

“It can get crowded at school, so the threat of infectious diseases spreading is very high,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Timanuel Bernard Nunggang Well stressed that even at school, ‘safety would always come first’.

“Unless we can be really, really certain that there are no more threats of infectious diseases spreading, I would not stop wearing face mask to school,” said the Form 4 student of SMK Hajjah Laila Taib in Asajaya.

On Saturday, Dr Radzi said the wearing of face mask in schools, be it at the indoor or outdoor areas, would no longer be mandatory.

In a clip post uploaded on his Facebook page, the federal minister said the use of face mask would now be ‘up to each individual’s choice’.

However, he said the practice would still be encouraged in schools, especially in crowded places.

“In addition, students who travel by school bus are reminded to wear them at all times.

“Most importantly, we must ensure that the school environment is safe,” he said.