Sarawak records 670 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 36

KUCHING (Sept 12): Sarawak recorded 670 Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 36, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It added no deaths from the coronavirus were recorded.

In its weekly report, SDMC said 648 of the 670 cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms while the remaining 22 cases were in Category 3 (pneumonia), Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen support) or Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support).

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative 313,821 cases.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 234 cases followed by Sibu (105), Miri (101), Bintulu (65), Serian (20), Bau (14), Mukah (13), Dalat (11) and Betong (11).

Districts which recorded single-digit cases were Sarikei with nine cases, eight in Sri Aman and five in Limbang while other district recorded less than five cases.

Districts such as Kabong, Tatau, Sebauh, Belaga, Bukit Mabong however did not record any cases this Epid week.