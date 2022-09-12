Selangor Sultan revokes state titles awarded to Najib, Rosmah

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today revoked the title given by the state to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor following their conviction of criminal cases.

In a statement by the Selangor State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim, he said the Sultan’s decision was made after his Majesty chaired the state Special Royal Council Meeting in Istana Alam Shah today.

“The revocation takes effect on 12 September 2022, in accordance with His Majesty’s prerogative powers under Article XXXVII and Article XXXIX of the Constitution of the Government of Selangor, 1959 as well as the related Status of Majesty and conventions practiced in the State of Selangor,” he said in a statement.

Najib was bestowed with the Order of His Majesty the Crown Prince of Selangor or Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (SPMS) First Class which carries the title of Dato’ (Datuk) Seri in 2004 and the Order of His Majesty the Crown Prince of Selangor (DPMS) Second Class which carries the title of Dato’ (Datuk) in 1992.

Najib was charged in the High Court on several charges involving abuse of power, breach of trust and money laundering on the funds of SRC International Sdn Bhd. On August 23, 2022, the Federal Court upheld the conviction and sentence against him that had been previously decided by the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Rosmah meanwhile, was awarded the First Class Membership of SPMS which carries the title of Datin Paduka Seri in 2005.

She was convicted on three charges involving the offenses of soliciting and accepting bribes on September 1, by the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Meanwhile, the Sultan also revoked the title of former secretary-general (KSU) of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, Mohd Arif Ab Rahman who was convicted and sentenced on corruption charges on January 23, 2021 by the Kuala Lumpur High Court. — Malay Mail