Social activist hails late British Queen as ‘towering statesman with few equals’

KUCHING (Sept 12): The late Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth was the ‘monumental model of proper conduct for a head of state in a turbulent and sometimes, rather self-centred world’.

This was stated by Dato Sri Ang Lai Soon, founder and founding district commissioner and commander of St John Ambulance Sarawak in his tribute to ‘The Queen’, who passed away on Thursday at age 96.

Adding on, Ang regarded Her Majesty’s passing ‘making the world is poorer, as a light of reason is out’.

Hailed as UK’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926.

Her father King George VI became King in 1936, making her direct heir to the throne.

The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place at Westminster Abbey in 1953.

Ang said Her Majesty, who was also the Sovereign Head of the Order of St John, had ‘a long and glorious reign of seven decades’.

“She was a towering statesmanwith few equals who understood the doctrine of the separation of powers.

“She gained huge respect by never interfering in politics. She was a genuine constitutional monarch in the true sense of the word.

“The late Queen was also an ardent and active supporter of charity and voluntary work, taking an enormous interest in their activities. More (of those) in privileged positions globally should emulate Her Majesty in serving the less-privileged, the sick and needy people.

“St John Ambulance Sarawak joins people throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the demise of Queen Elizabeth ll,” said Ang, also the president of Sarawak Cheshire Home, the founding chairman of Malaysian Leprosy Relief Association, and founding chairman of Malaysian Diabetes Association.

In his message, he also expressed his sense of ‘great honour and privilege’ of knowing The Queen and her Prince Consort,the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and having met the royal couple quite a few times.

Moreover, he observed that throughout her70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth llhad presided over ‘an era of unimaginable changes, both physical and in countless other ways – from black-and-white television to the smallest of smartphone screens so ubiquitous on almost every human palm today’.

“This second Elizabethan Age was an unprecedented period that witnessed the Queen transferring the British Empire into a vibrant and huge Commonwealth of Nations, the biggest human group next to the United Nations.

“Indeed,it’s not Great Britain that has made The Queen great, but rather the converse – she had singlehandedly, with the unflinching support from theDuke of Edinburgh and the newly-ascended King Charles lll, been the ‘super glue’ that allowed Britain to continue to lead the Commonwealth, and to be regarded as a global power today.

Ang said as a non-politician and ordinary human being whose only business was charity and voluntary work, what inspired him the most about the late Queen was the impeccable integrity and the unique way she had performed her role as a constitutional monarch, in a most responsible manner, providing invaluable wisdom, guidance and advice but not interfering in the day-to-day business of government.

He said Queen Elizabeth II had few equals in all aspects. Adding on, he said it had been a great privilege of being in the presence of Her Majesty on a number of occasions over the years since 1972, when he was granted audience by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as Princess Anne on board the Royal Yacht Britannia.

“I was most impressed by The Queen graciously talking to me, a young manfresh from college.

“However, I have always admired her great interest in voluntary and charity work. Charity work was not in vogue until quite recently.

“The Queen had incredible memory. In 1998, when I was presented to her, she smiledand told the late Malaysia King (Yang di-Pertuan Agong) that she knew me,” said Ang, who founded St John Ambulance Sarawak in 1971.

He also pointed out that the Sarawak Cheshire Home’s Commonwealth headquarters remained under the patronage of Her Majesty.

“As she was the Sovereign Head of the Order of St John, I fought against the proposal to change completely the name St John Ambulance and its emblem in 1972 and succeeded, though I was the only person in Malaysia (from Sarawak) to do it – it was a matter of principle.

“Sarawak was one of the four independent districts: the others were Malaya, Sabah and Singapore.

“Again I did it in1990 for the 1,000-Year Order, for which I was thanked by the Lord Prior, the de facto sovereign’s chief executive in the Order of St John with the full knowledge of the Grand Prior, Duke of Gloucester.

“The Chief President of St John Ambulance UK and Major General Walsh came to Sarawak as well to thank me.”

In reminiscing these achievements, Ang said The Queen had certainly inspired him since way back during his schooldays.

“I have always been drawn towards charity endeavours on behalf of the less-fortunate,disabled underprivileged and the sick.

“I was much taken in by the seriousness that many British took to such endeavours when I later was in the country for further studies. And nobody, I’d dare say, took them with greater seriousness than the British Royal Family led by The Queen, the late Duke of Edinburgh, the newly-ascended King Charles lll, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Royal Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

Ang said The Queen and the Royal Family knew well enough that their exalted position in the eyes of the public meant that the power of royal patronage carried not just prestige, but also true effectiveness in furthering whatever causes she would lend her name to.

In this regard, he recalled Her Majesty having assisted over 600 charities, voluntary organisations, as well as various posts in the Armed Forces.

“Thus, whatever the charity causes that The Queen had decided to be associated with, would be thoroughly studied first and she, too, would wholeheartedly support the chosen causes.

“It was never about how big or impressive any particular cause might be, only how much impact it had and would have once the royal name was added to that cause,” he said.

The British Queen had this ability of making the monarchy almost uniquely relevant in a modern world that had vastly changed from the time when she ascended the throne, said Ang, pointing out that it would provide not only the‘useful constitutional checks and balances’, but also ‘a priceless moral guide-post for Britain and the Commonwealth’, which had continued to undergo profound changes.

On another matter, Ang said he was confident that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, and also Princess Anne would carry on the late Queen’s legacy.

“The Queen’s impact on the global society is, without doubt, great. She reformed and had simplified things to be nearer to the people. That made her even more popular to her subjects.

“She had particularly acknowledged the work and efforts of voluntary and charity workers.

“Moreover, there’s no greater tourism draw than the pageantry of the daily changing of the royal guards outside Buckingham Palace, State Opening of Parliament and other colourful traditions and rituals that only the British Royal Family seems capable of keeping alive.

“Despite the inevitable physical strictures imposed by advancing years, Queen Elizabeth II seemed just as determined as ever to carry on her royal duties as best she alone was capable of.”

In the parting notes of his message, Ang conveyed his deepest sympathy and condolences to His Majesty King Charles lll, Queen Consort Camilla, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne and the Royal Family.

On King Charles III, Ang expressed confidence that His Majesty would not only carry on the legacy of her mother, butwould also lead the Commonwealth and the world in the global war against climate change.

“The King has, for decades, been the most eminent environmentalist in UK and in the Commonwealth, together with the global pioneer of conservation and preservation, his father the late Duke of Edinburgh.”