Unemployed man in Kuching jailed 10 months for stealing aluminium mirror frames

KUCHING (Sept 12): An unemployed man was sentenced to 10 months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for stealing 32 aluminium mirror frames belonging to a hotel here.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence against Kaztika Mustaffa, 31, after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 397 of the Penal Code, which carries imprisonment term up to seven years, or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at around 6.55am at the construction site of a hotel located in Jalan Bukit Mata here on Aug 9, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, a security guard had detained Kaztika after seeing him carry 32 aluminium mirror frames out of the construction site and moving towards his motorcycle.

The security guard subsequently lodged a police report.

During investigation, Kaztika had admitted to stealing aluminium mirror frames twice at the site.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Kaztika was unrepresented by a counsel.