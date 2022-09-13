151 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 13): Sabah recorded 151 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with most cases under Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 145 out of 151 patients are under Categories 1 and 2, five in Category 3 and one in Category 4.

“Today’s positivity rate of 6.82 per cent is much lower than yesterday’s 8.18 per cent.

“This is a factor that limits the increase of new cases even though the test samples increased by 740,” he said in a statement.

A total of 2,536 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Five districts recorded two digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 36 cases, Tawau 24, Tuaran 19, Sandakan 15 and Penampang 10.

Meanwhile, Lahad Datu, Beluran, Kota Marudu, Papar, Keningau, Nabawan, Ranau, Tambunan, Kota Belud, Semporna, Beaufort, Pitas, Sipitang, Telupid and Tongod recorded single digit cases.

Seven districts recorded zero cases namely Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Kudat, Kunak, Putatan and Tenom.