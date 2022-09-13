Abg Jo: GPS ready to face GE15 as united front, election machinery formed

KUCHING (Sept 13): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is ready to face the coming 15th General Election (GE15) as one team, said its chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He added they were just prepared for GE15, even if a snap poll is to be called this year.

“Just like preparing for exams, you (would) prepare (yourself) at least two years before that,” he told a press conference after chairing the GPS Supreme Council meeting on Tuesday night.

He earlier said GPS has formed its election machinery and the coalition has included Women and Youth chiefs from its four component parties as GPS supreme council members due to the major roles of these wings.

“We do not know when is the election but we have formed our machinery. Of course, we want to give a stronger voice from Sarawak to enable us to play a big role at the national level.

“There are two to three matters under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) still under discussion for us to defend the special position of Sabah and Sarawak,” he sasid.

Abang Johari also mentioned it will be the first time GPS is contesting as a coalition of Sarawak parties at the national level during the coming GE15.

“GPS is of the view that the country’s political stability is important so we can give effective service to the people — GPS will contribute to that stability,” he said.

To a question, Abang Johari said GPS will maintain the status quo of seats allocated to its component parties.

“GPS is one team — when the ball is there, we get ready to kick it. (It is the spirit of) Sarawak First,” he said.

The current seat allocation for the 31 seats contested by GPS is 14 seats for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB); seven for Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP); six for Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS); and four for Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

When asked what are the outstanding matters under MA63 still being pursued by GPS, he said this included the restoration of 35 per cent parliamentary seats to Sabah and Sarawak, which was endorsed by the Special Council on the Malaysia Agreement 1963’s recent meeting.

“In principle, they have agreed but this has to be discussed again in the federal cabinet. Later on if they agree, then further action has to be done.”

Abang Johari said other outstanding matters include administrative arrangement on certain departments such as health and education.

“Even though health is now under (the) federal (government), we want certain empowerment to be given to the state government for us to manage. Education as well,” he said.

Another outstanding matter being pursued, he added, is the Borneo-isation of the civil service which is contained in the Report of the Inter-Governmental Committee 1962.