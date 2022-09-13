Bandar Kuching MP gives back over RM80,000 to SMK St Joseph for upgrading classrooms

KUCHING (Sept 13): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii today contributed RM81,754 to SMK St Joseph to assist the school in upgrading and fitting its classrooms with ICT equipment.

In a statement today, Dr Yii said this was on top of his initial contribution of RM100,000 previously for the school’s Mill Hill Block Restoration Project.

He said as part of the restoration, nine classrooms were restored, staff rooms and offices were upgraded and new lecture halls as well as meeting rooms were added.

“With the additional classrooms and lecture halls, such upgrades are essential so teachers can fully maximise their usage for the benefit of the students.

“Such allocations will allow the school to purchase at least 26 sets of LCD projectors, professional screens and wireless equipment for all. This is important to equip the new classrooms and replace the older ones in other classrooms,” he said.

Dr Yii added this would help equip the school’s media team with the required equipment, including cameras, tripods, video recorders, microphones, smart wireless Bluetooth and connectors so students interested in the field can strengthen their knowledge and skills.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the focus on the importance of upgrading ICT facilities in the school was highlight in case there is a need for more online classes or even to provide innovative teaching methods for the students.

“This is why it is always an honour to give back to the school which has given me so much,” he said.