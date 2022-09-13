Bigger GPS representation in Parliament means stronger voice for Sarawak, says Henry

BAU (Sept 13): A bigger Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) representation in the parliament will provide a stronger voice for Sarawak government to defend the state’s rights, said Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice president and Tasik Biru assemblyman said this can be achieved if Sarawakians give their full support to GPS in all the 31 parliamentary seats in the coming 15th General Election (GE15) including to win back lost seats in the last general election.

He pointed out Sarawakians must continue to support the ongoing efforts made by GPS government which have reaped several successes lately.

“This will be the continuity of efforts by the GPS government to reclaim the state’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he was quoted as saying by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in its report yesterday.

Henry, who is also Deputy Minister of Transport, made these remarks at a leader meets the people session at Kampung Badur, Singai on Saturday (Sept 10).

Also present at the event were community chiefs from neighbouring villages as well as a potential candidate for GPS in Mas Gading constituency, Lidang Disen.

According to the Ukas report, Henry at the event announced an allocation of RM80,000 under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) for the renovation of the multi-purpose hall in Kampung Badur.

He also announced RM10,000 allocation under Minor Rural Project(MRP) grant for the annual activities of the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) of Kampung Badur.