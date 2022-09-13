Blockade at site of ‘kliriengs’ disrupts conservation plan, says source

BINTULU (Sept 13): The action by several members of the local Beketan community of blocking the entrance to the site of the ‘kliriengs’ (totem poles meant to honour the dead) at the Maskin area in Kakus here several days ago, has disrupted the conservation plan set to commence this Sept 24.

The three poles were found in the bottom of Penyarai River and the initial plan was to lift them out and placed them at a temporary site in Tatau District Office, before undergoing treatment and conservation works to be conducted by the Sarawak Museum Department.

The klirieng is regarded as among the most prominent tangible heritage items of the Punan people.

A source closely associated with the conservation project said the team would now have to wait for the issue ‘to cool down first’ before any decision on the next move – either to resume, or to postpone – could be made.

It was reported earlier that the conservation project had been agreed upon by the 18 communities from the Punan, Beketan and Tatau ethnic groups following a series of engagement and dialogue sessions.

It was also stated that all plans were ready for execution, but they were disrupted because of the blockade.

It is said that the Beketan group did welcome the conservation effort, but they demanded that the kliriengs to not be moved out of the Penyarai River area.

The group leader Jaing Bubun, also the chairman of Bagatan Penyarai Tatau Heritage Conservation Committee, was quoted as having said that the folks of seven longhouses in Penyarai, Tatau were against the plan to lift the totem poles out of their present site and temporarily place them in Tatau District Office.

The seven longhouses are Rumah Kanyan, Rumah Lasok, Rumah Sebastian, Rumah Samun, Rumah Billy, Rumah James and Rumah Nyuan.

“As the race that inherits the Penyarai area and its entire heritage including the kliriengs, we object to the relocation of the kliriengs out of Penyarai,” said Jaing, who suggested that the totem poles be salvaged and kept at a place prepared by his Beketan tribesmen in Penyarai.

However, many parties viewed that the proposed site as ‘being difficult to access, making it even more difficult for the Sarawak Museum Department to conduct treatment and preservation works on the kliriengs’.

Adding on, Jaing said history-wise, the Beketans did acknowledge that the kliriengs were actually made by the Tatau people.

However, he also claimed that there was an agreement about the Tatau people ‘handing over the Penyarai area and its entire heritage to the Beketans’.

“Thus, it is our responsibility, the Beketan people, to ensure that the kliriengs would be preserved in Penyarai, and not to be taken out of there,” stressed Jaing, also insisting that the history of the Beketans and their relationship with the Tatau folks must be preserved.

He also pointed out that by conserving the kliriengs in Penyarai, it would make the place a tourist attraction that could help the economy of the people in the local longhouses.