Borneo Music Festival Live impresses sceptical local DJs, producers

KUCHING (Sept 13): The recent Borneo Music Festival Live 2022 managed to win over local DJs and producers who were rather sceptical about its overall production and quality when it was first announced.

DJ and producer Ari Izzad or DJ Vaux said he was highly impressed with the sound system and visuals presented.

“The high frame rate visuals and live processing were particularly impressive from a production standpoint. The lightshow, lasers, and pyrotechnics were all on point.

“I like how they used the visual transition between DJs to showcase the theme of their sound-system and lights,” he said.

However, he noted the line-up for performers could have been better thought through.

“I sort of agree because like a DJ set, the line-up has to have a flow, and going from a hard set to a singer for example may cut the flow, with this, I hope the organisers would consider to put up a different stage/tent like other festival in the future.

“All in all, it’s an impressive comeback for EDM (electronic dance music) festivals in Sarawak. After eight years of silence, it’s good to see outdoor DJ festivals again,” he said.

Hazim Shahidan or Kawaii Boy, who is one third of Sonic Syndicate DJ collective, admitted having low expectations when he first heard of the festival.

“You could say I was initially a hater, because I’m not much of an EDM head/enthusiast. And if I may add, we haven’t had an EDM festival/concert since 2014, and so I was worried on the crowd turnout,” he said.

However, the spectacle of visuals and sound at the festival soon changed his mind.

“The stage lighting, pyrotechnics, theatrical smoke and fog, gave a dramatic feel and an extra punch to each of the line-ups performing whenever they landed a drop in their set. Even those sitting around the general attendee section were still able to enjoy the music as the sound system was top notch despite the distance.”

For future events, he suggested organisers offer a more diverse line-up in terms of dance music genres.

“It’d also be great to have more activities lined up during the daytime to cater to the early birds, who are at the event grounds in the afternoon or morning perhaps,” he said.

He added that Sarawak could be a potential venue for more festivals and concerts in future, particularly those featuring international acts.

AOK Records founder Farouk Kamil also found the festival to be a rather pleasant surprise.

“To talk about the staging and technical aspects of the festival, I must say, it was indeed very well done.

“The lights, lasers, and the visuals, even the pyrotechnics were pretty much eye candy for me,” he said.

He also found the sound system to be of excellent quality.

“The line-up for Saturday night was great and packed with artistes I’ve never seen live before like Kuching’s very own Priscilla Abby,” he said, but added more activities should have been organised during the day.

According to Firmament Event Studio’s media liaison Goh Yoke Leng, over 14,000 unique attendees attended the two-day festival at the Sarawak Cultural Village.

The headliners were DJ Soda from South Korea and British-born Norwegian DJ Alan Olav Walker.

Originally slated for April 2020, the festival had to be postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.