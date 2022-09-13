Dengue: Sandakan records over 1,000 pct increase compared to last year

SANDAKAN (Sept 13): Sandakan has recorded an increase of 1,115 per cent in dengue cases this year, until Sept 10, compared to the same period last year, said Sandakan Health officer Dr Johari Awang Besar.

Dr Johari said a total of 863 cases were recorded since January compared to 71 cases for the same period last year, while outbreaks also increased to 121 compared to six outbreaks for the same period last year.

“Today we have 61 localities with active dengue cases, of which six are hotspots namely Kampung Tinusa 2 Darat, Kampung Tinusa 2 Laut, Taman Indah Jaya Fasa 1, Taman Mawar Fasa 4, Kampung Bahagia and Taman Damai.

“Sandakan also recorded three deaths, one each in Kampung Tinusa 2 Laut, Kampung Perpaduan and Taman Sri Rimba, where the victims had a history in the hotspot areas,” he told reporters after attending a hygiene and health inspection operation at a bread and cake factory here Tuesday.

Dr Johari said among the failures to control the spread of the disease are failure of the authorities to enter premises to make inspections and conduct fogging due to the absence of occupants and complete closure of premises.

He said his team also requested the assistance of the police as well as the fire and rescue department and Sandakan Municipal Council enforcement to gain access to empty premises to conduct inspections and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

He advised Sandakan residents to take a serious view of the rise in dengue cases and to cooperate with the Health Department in efforts to eliminate the breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

He also advised residents who experienced fever, joint pains, pain behind the eyes, lethargy, and tiredness to immediately seek medical treatment for fear that dengue will damage internal organs if they do not do so (seek treatment) as soon as possible.

Regarding the operation, Dr Johari said the main three bread and cake factories in Sandakan were ordered to close by the health department for four days for clean-up work to be conducted at the factories.

According to him, he was shocked by the negligence of the factories after finding rat urine in their factory areas. – Bernama