Extraordinary hammerhead worm caught on video at Niah National Park

KUCHING (Sept 13): A hammerhead worm (Bipalium sp.) is not something you see everyday but when you do, it can never be unseen as it is just amazing.

With their flattened head and slimy body, hammerhead worms can easily pass as sci-fi movie creatures if not for the fact that they are found in the jungles of Sarawak.

Recently, a visitor to Niah National Park in Miri chanced upon the extraordinary worm slithering across a plank and proceeded to record the encounter on video.

Nature lover, Asha Devi Kaushal, told The Borneo Post she came across the worm, which was about 12cm, on the trail to Trader’s Cave on Sept 7.

She said it was actually spotted by a trekker in front of her and she recalled feeling relieved after it safely slithered under the plank of the raised walkway.

“It’s my second time seeing a hammerhead worm. I first saw one years ago in Mulu. It is in fact native to Asia and if you are observant enough you can find them in our national parks in Sarawak,” she said.

“I hope that people would take the time to observe and appreciate flora and fauna around them, instead of heading out to the national parks, or nature trails merely for a workout, a run or to complete the trails in their own record time. There’s just so much to see if one really took the time to observe and enjoy nature.”

Asha has shared the video of her encounter on her Facebook page.

Hammerhead worms are described on Wikipedia as hermaphroditic and are said to be predatory as they prey on earthworms. Some species are even found to have tetrodotoxin, a dangerous neurotoxin.