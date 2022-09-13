Flooding recedes along access road to Long Lama town

MIRI (Sept 13): Flood waters along the access road leading to Long Lama town receded this morning.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Capt (PA) Usman Harto said in a statement that the road had been cut off approximately 300 metres from the Long Lama bridge roundabout towards the town area after it was submerged by flooding as high as 0.9 metres yesterday.

“It is now passable by smaller vehicles as the flood water level has receded to about one foot (0.3 metres) today,” he said.

Usman said a team of six personnel was deployed to the town at 11am yesterday to monitor the flood situation following heavy rain in the Telang Usan district since Saturday.

Upon arrival at 2pm, he said the team found flooding had cut off the road with the deepest water level being around 0.9 metres at Jalan Layang-Layang and the Chinese cemetery.

Despite the receding water level today, Usman said APM would continue to conduct periodic monitoring and be prepared for any eventuality.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) reported that flooding in Long Laput, which also began on Saturday, has improved and the flood water level started to recede this morning.

Bomba Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said however, the flood water levels in Long Bemang and Marudi town are still rising.

“Information received as of 7.30am today stated that the flood water level in Long Bemang was three-and-a-half-feet high (1.0668 metres) with a rising trend.

“The flood in the area, which started on Sunday (Sept 11), had affected 530 residents from 100 households,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Nizam added electricity supply in the affected areas had been disconnected for safety.

Firefighters from Marudi fire station also carried out monitoring in Marudi town, the waterfront and wharf areas, as well as Kampung Danau, Kampung Baru, Kampung Narum, and Lio Mato.

“Some low-lying areas were hit by floods due to the overflow from the upper reaches of the Baram River,” said Ahmad Nizam.

He added the flood situation is still under control with no evacuation necessary and no temporary evacuation centre activated.