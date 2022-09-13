Fresh off Singapore win, Sibu’s musclewoman Moreen dreams of joining pro league

SIBU (Sept 13): Her name may not ring a bell yet but Moreen Bangka is fast establishing a name for herself in the bodybuilding fraternity.

The 31-year-old Sibu-born musclewoman burst into the limelight when she clinched the International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IFBB) National Physique Committee (NPC) championship wellness category in Singapore last month.

“The result is a huge inspiration to my enterprising career and I will continue to pump in more energy to flex my muscles and, hopefully, to win a bigger title in women’s bodybuilding for the country,” she told The Borneo Post.

Bodybuilders from nine countries took part in the IFBB-NPC championship wellness category, with contestants from Singapore and Thailand coming in second and third respectively.

Moreen is believed to be the first woman from Malaysia to join the IFBB-NPC championship wellness category, which is for amateur bodybuilders.

She is now looking to earn her professional qualification (Procard) from the IFBB-NPC championship to qualify for the IFBB Pro League Orchid Pro Bikini (Wellness category), which is open to professional bodybuilders.

As a greenhorn, Moreen knows it will not be easy to achieve her ultimate dream of qualifying for the IFBB Pro League and Mr OIympia, which promises huge rewards and lucrative prizes.

“It is an insurmountable mountain to climb but I will work hard and am determined to make an immediate impact in the women’s bodybuilding fraternity,” she said.

In March, Moreen took part in the IBFF-NPC championship in Bangkok, Thailand and came in second.

Her next big assignment is the IBFF-NPC Worldwide Showdown (Wellness category) in Thailand in November, where the top three winners will be entitled to a Procard.

“The dream is definitely to go to Mr Olympia but at the same time, I have to trust and listen to my body and ensure that I will be able to deliver what is expected from my body,” she said.

Moreen’s interest in bodybuilding started in 2015, when she visited weightlifting centres to improve on her bodyline, physique, and fitness.

“I only started serious training in 2018 and since then there has been no looking back,” she said.

“I still think I have a lot more to achieve out there. I am passionate about what I am doing and I just have to come out and have fun and not put too much pressure on myself in case I suffer burnout,” she said.

Moreen is currently being guided by former Mr Malaysia Fong Hui Kong, whom she met during weight training at a gym.

“She sought for my guidance on diet taking, how to develop her muscles, her strength and fitness. All these require strict discipline and progressive training in order to build up her physique and muscles,” Fong shared.

He believes Moreen has the potential to attain greater success.

“I decided to take her in as my protege and, hopefully, she will one day win something big for the country,” he added.