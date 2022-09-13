GPS top leaders to meet tonight

KUCHING (Sept 13): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be holding a supreme council meeting here tonight as speculation mounts over an impending parliamentary election.

A press invite for the meeting at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching was sent via the state public communications unit, Ukas, but no details were given as to what is on the agenda.

A GPS source said the meeting was a regular meeting of the state coalition’s supreme council, which consists of the top leaders of each of its four component parties.

However, he said it was likely that they would also discuss preparations for the 15th general election.

“It is one of those three or four GPS leaders meetings annually. But tonight one agenda may be on the GE15,” said the source.

The source revealed that the meeting would be the first to be attended by the youth and women chiefs of the component parties.

He explained that in previous meetings, the attendees were the president, deputy president, and secretary general of each GPS party as well as the treasurer general and information chief of the coalition.

Formed following the collapse of the Barisan Nasional government after the 2018 general election, GPS is made up of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The coalition currently holds 20 of the 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak.

Speculation is rife that the 15th general election, which is due in the second half of next year, could be held as soon as November this year after Prime Minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob brought forward the tabling of the national budget in Parliament from Oct 28 to Oct 7.