Haifa-led Honeybees sting Divas to rule Brunei tourney

KUCHING (Sept 13): Honeybees of Miri ended their long wait for a title in a Brunei softball tournament when they beat Divas to win the women’s competition of the inaugural Asaad Fastpitch Softball Tournament at Softball Arena, Jerudong Sports Complex last Sunday.

It was also a major breakthrough for the team coached by Robiah Madli as they had competed against Brunei teams for about eight times and often finished third or fourth either in friendlies or in the Sarawak Open held in Miri.

In the three-team competition Honeybees, who were powered by national player Haifa Chin, had a flying start when they outgunned BA Diamonds 10-2.

They edged Divas 6-4 to top the standings and, in the final, they beat Divas by a even bigger margin 10-3.

Honeybees earned more honours when Haifa Chin bagged the awards for the Most Valuable Player, Best Pitcher and Best Hitter, Nur Athirah the Best Infielder and Nurhidayah Boh the Best Rookie while Angela Chiew was the Best Outfielder.

In the men’s competition which saw the participation of six teams, Tsunami also from Miri finished in last place after losing 7-8 to BA Diamonds 2, 5-9 to Gunners, 0-5 to BA Diamonds 1 and Kamikaze 2-3.

Their only win was 6-1 against Zombies.

“We are pleased with the excellent achievement by Honeybees as we have met the target for the women this year because technical codes stipulated that women’s teams are not allowed to engage foreign import pitcher.

“We the Sarawak Softball Association (SSA) and Kuching Softball Association (KSA) appeal to our Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah to consider building training facilities for softball in Kuching and to upgrade the Padang Pusat Belia with backstop and indoor training facility,” said SSA president Ishak Chin Abdullah.