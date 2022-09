KOTA MARUDU (Sept 13): A school canteen was destroyed in a fire at SMK Kota Marudu 1 here on Monday.

Kota Marudu fire and rescue station chief Rony Sikawan said a distress call was received at 8.49pm and a team was dispatched to the location, about two kilometers away from the fire station.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze by 9pm before the operation ended at 10pm.

No untoward incident was reported while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Rony.