More value, best savings for families with Celcom’s postpaid plans

PETALING JAYA (Sept 13): Celcom Axiata Berhad’s (Celcom) postpaid plans have been enhanced to suit all kinds of internet needs for families of any size — by giving more internet quota, the widest choice and variety of free devices and all-in-one Home Fibre and Postpaid plans.

Celcom, as a telco that cares, continuously strives to offer Malaysians products and services which are affordable to remain connected worry-free with the best value and savings.

As more Malaysian families engage digitally with one another with their own unique digital personalities, interests, needs and preferences, they are also constantly looking for the best value and savings plan for their family while staying connected.

Supported by Celcom’s widest network coverage, Celcom understands this concern and has refreshed its Postpaid and Fibre plans to meet the needs of students, early job-starters and families — all while giving them the best value tailored to their needs.

For instance, Celcom’s Mega and Xpax Postpaid plans have been enhanced to give more for less while including more quota at the same price.

Celcom’s MEGA Lightning Family postpaid plan:

Enhanced with an additional 10GB of internet quota

Up to 6 Family Lines.

With a minimum of 2 Family Lines, Celcom MEGA™ Lightning or MEGA™ Unlimited customers will enjoy a RM20 rebate (50% discount) for each Family Line for 6 months.

Celcom’s Xpax Postpaid plans:

Celcom Xpax Postpaid™ 40 offers customers with 20GB, same price for double internet quota and Celcom Xpax Postpaid™ 60 offers customers with 40GB of high-speed internet quota.

FREE Samsung Galaxy A03.

Additional 5GB sign-up internet quota

Unlimited access to YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

For customers needing affordable Family lines, as well as worry-free internet connectivity for their homes, Celcom offers the most affordable convergence plan with unlimited high-speed internet and speeds up to 100Mbps, 300Mbps or 500Mbps.

All-in-one Fibre & Postpaid plan:

Lifetime savings up to RM191 per month

Up to six Family Lines, with Unlimited Internet for only RM20 per line.

FREE home fibre connectivity with subscription to two Celcom MEGA™ Unlimited postpaid plans at RM158 each, perfect for families of any size.

For customers who would like to upgrade, or own the latest devices, Celcom has enhanced its device bundles with the best range of free devices, including the latest 5G devices to choose from.

Furthermore, Celcom Mega postpaid plans with Family Lines allows customers to own a second 5G smartphone for free.

According to Celcom chief consumer business officer Chee Loo Fun, Celcom is continuously innovating its products and services to offer affordability with the best savings to all Malaysians.

“The demand for internet experiences continue to evolve differently for every household or individual, and Celcom acknowledges this by enhancing its postpaid plans with unbeatable offerings.

“Furthermore, we are also offering great savings for Malaysian families to easily own brand-new smartphones, including the latest devices that support 5G networks,” Chee said.

She added Malaysian families can continue to personalise their unique digital lifestyles and experiences with brand new devices and more internet quota to be shared with the whole family.

“Families who prefer worry-free Internet connectivity can opt for our convergence plans, giving the best of both home fibre internet as well as postpaid plans, and easily stay connected for all their digital needs, be it for work, gaming, video streaming and learning.

“Celcom will continue to be a reliable service provider that our customers can depend on, delivering consistent network performance and the widest coverage,” she said.

For more information, click here.