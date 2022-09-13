PBDSB’s Susan George to stand in Julau this GE15

KUCHING (Sept 13): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has endorsed businesswoman Susan George as its candidate to contest in Julau in the coming general election (GE15).

Its president Bobby William announced Susan’s candidacy at a gathering of about 500 people at Rh Akun, Ngaga Matop, in Julau on Sept 10.

Susan, 37, is currently PBDS women chief.

“Susan is young and educated, having graduated from UiTM. She is also outspoken and capable. We believe she can serve the people of Julau well if elected,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Bobby said Susan, whose grandparents came from Julau, now lives in Sibu Jaya.

He, however, said the candidate’s place of origin was not a big issue in Julau as the incumbent, Datuk Larry Sng, was not from Julau.

“We have confidence in Susan, who can spring a surprise in Julau as the constituency is a Dayak (Iban)-majority seat,” he said.

He said Susan has been very active on the ground, having her first project as women chief helping Dayaks who are in need in 2021.

He said Susan called that project ‘Siru Ke Dayak’, which means ‘Caring for Dayak’.

‘Siru Ke Dayak’ is Susan’s own initiative to help those in need, especially single mothers and old folk, especially those from longhouses, he added.

Susan is a former PKR Sarawak member before she joined PBDS in 2020.

Aside from Julau, PBDSB will contest in two other seats in the coming GE15, namely Sibuti and Kapit.

Bobby said Robert Saweng would be fielded in Kapit while he himself will contest in Sibuti.

PBDSB only contested in Sri Aman through its then president, the late Cobbold John Lusoi, in the last general election.