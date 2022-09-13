Permyjaya man jailed four months for threatening younger sis

MIRI (Sept 13): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to four months in prison for threatening his younger sister.

The court ordered the sentence to run from the date of Joseph Juman’s arrest on Sept 8.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted the 37-year-old from Bandar Baru Permyjaya on his own guilty plea to committing criminal intimidation against his 29-year-old sister.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail sentence of up to seven years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, he committed the offence at 7.30pm on Sept 7 at his family home.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Joseph was unrepresented by counsel.