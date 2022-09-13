Premier offers polytech’s top student Yayasan Sarawak scholarship

KUCHING (Sept 13): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has offered Politeknik Kuching Sarawak’s top graduate Sonia Tay Yee a Yayasan Sarawak scholarship to further her studies.

Abang Johari said he made the offer after speaking to Tay at PKS’ 30th Convocation Ceremony today.

“I asked her if she was going to further her studies to a higher level and she said that was her plan. We will give a Yayasan Sarawak scholarship for her to further studies either in local university or whichever university which she had applied through UPU (Unit Pusat Universiti).

“I told her father if she cannot get favourable (offer) from UPU, she can be offered a place either in Swinburne Sarawak or University of Technology Sarawak where she will still be given a scholarship,” Abang Johari told reporters after the ceremony.

Tay was one of the 1,359 graduates to receive their scrolls during the two-day convocation ceremony which began yesterday (Sept 12).

The graduates were from the December 2020 Session (851) and First Session of 2021/2022 (508).

Tay graduated with a diploma in accountancy from the Department of Commerce.

She was awarded the Polytechnic Director’s Award for excelling both academically and in co-curricular activities.